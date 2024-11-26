  1. Sports
Nov 26, 2024, 1:31 PM

AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25;

Esteghlal, Pakhtakor share spoils in goalless stalemate

Esteghlal, Pakhtakor share spoils in goalless stalemate

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Esteghlal and Pakhtakor’s struggles continued after they played to a goalless stalemate in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 tie on Monday.

It was a result which suited neither side with Iran’s Esteghlal moving to four points with Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor one behind with only the top eight teams to advance to the knockout stage.

Esteghlal and Pakhtakor entered the game on the back of disappointing form in the competition with the Iranian side on a run of three consecutive defeats while Pakhtakor were without a win after four matches, leading to a cagey start.

Matchday Six next week will see Esteghlal face Al Ahli Saudi FC on Monday while Pakhtakor meet Al Ain FC a day later.

AMK/TT

News ID 224919

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News