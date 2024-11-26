  1. World
Nov 26, 2024, 11:30 AM

8 dead as migrant boat sinks off Greek island

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Six children and two women have died after a migrant boat capsized off the Greek island of Samos on Monday, the Hellenic Coast Guard reported.

A total of 39 individuals have been rescued, though the exact number of people on board and their nationalities remain unknown, Xinhua reported, citing the coast guard sources.

Maritime and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides called the incident "a tragic reminder of the criminal actions of trafficking networks."

He stressed the need for systematic and joint cooperation at maritime borders between Greece and Turkey, which he noted is already producing tangible results.

