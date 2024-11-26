8 dead as migrant boat sinks off Greek island

A total of 39 individuals have been rescued, though the exact number of people on board and their nationalities remain unknown, Xinhua reported, citing the coast guard sources.

Maritime and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides called the incident "a tragic reminder of the criminal actions of trafficking networks."

He stressed the need for systematic and joint cooperation at maritime borders between Greece and Turkey, which he noted is already producing tangible results.

AMK/PR