Iran, OPEC Fund agree for presence of Iranian investors

During his recent visit to Riyadh, Hemmati shared details of his meetings via his X account on Tuesday, adding that he held separate discussions with both the President of the Islamic Development Bank and the President of the OPEC Fund.

The meetings focused on assessing the current state of relations between Iran and these two financial institutions, which have been significantly impacted by sanctions, he said, adding that they also outlined a roadmap for future collaboration.

Hemmati mentioned that they reached an agreement for the OPEC Fund to consider utilizing the technical and engineering services of Iranian companies in providing facilities to developing countries and welcome the presence of Iranian private investors in joint projects.

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance traveled to Riyadh to attend the 28th WAIPA World Investment Conference.

