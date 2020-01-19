‘Domino’ to vie at Max Ophüls Prize filmfest. in Germany

The film is about a young woman, Yalda, who despite many disagreements with her husband, tries to maintain her marriage because of her worries about the future and fears of prejudice. But the differences are growing and there is no communication between the two. In the end, there is no other choice but divorce.

Yalda moves back to her family, but they want to hide the divorce, and so Yalda has to stay away from her relatives. These developments change Yalda into a completely different person.

The film will take part at the 41st edition of Max Ophüls Prize Film Festival, scheduled to be held in Saarbrücken, Germany from Feb. 20-26.

An Iranian short film, 'Arezo’, co-directed by Alireza Esfandiarnezhad and Alireza Ghasemi, will also take part at the festival.

The film is about a young woman, Arezo, who puts together a drastic plan to save her mother from being deported to Afghanistan, which ultimately ends up putting her mother’s life on the line.

