Iran, table topper in steel production growth in 2019: WSA

This is while the average steel production growth in other countries has been registered at 2.7 percent, WSA reported.

Iran’s crude steel production volume is double the global growth, according to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), based on the WSA report.

The Islamic Republic of Iran produced 23,648,000 tons of steel from Jan. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019, showing a considerable hike as compared to the same period of last year.

WSA put Iran’s production of steel in 11 months of 2018 at 22,452,000 tons.

Presently, Iran is ranked 10th in steel production among more than 60 countries in the world and it is predicted that it will promote its rank to 7th with the production capacity of 55 million tons in 2025.

