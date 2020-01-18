251 kg of illicit drugs seized in Golestan Prov.

According to Qasemi, after a series of intelligence and technical operations, anti-narcotics police identified and arrested one drug smuggler in Yazd Province.

The suspect had been hiding illicit drugs in his residence, he said, adding that anti-narcotics police seized 150 kg of opium and 101 kg of hashish during the operation.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/ 4828804