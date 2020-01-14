Iran’s pharmaceutical groups call on UN to address US sanctions on pharma industry

For this reason, an expert-level session, composed of all Iranian pharmaceutical group of companies [including Iranian Pharmacists Association, Human Drugs Supply Syndicate, Pharmaceutical Faculties, Nutritional Supplementary Syndicate, Clinical Association, Economics and Drugs Association along with Food and Drug Organization of Iran] was held in Tehran Pharmacists Association on Tue. with the aim of moving out of problems and challenges facing pharmaceutical industry and pharmacists of the country.

For this purpose, pharmaceutical group of companies issued a statement and pointed to the issue of cruel sanctions imposed by the US against Iranian pharmaceutical industry which led to non-import of medicine into the country.

In one of the other paragraphs of this statement, the pharmaceutical group of companies called for transparent stance of the Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki with regards to the interferences of the irrelevant organizations and prevention of any kind of inexpert activity for changing the rules and regulations ahead of construction of pharmacy.

MNA/4825191