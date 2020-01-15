FM Zarif meets with Afghan security adviser in New Delhi

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 'RAISINA Dialogue 2020', the two sides conferred on a host of bilateral and international issues, particularly the situation in Afghanistan.

The officials are in the Indian capital taking part in the 4th 'RAISINA Dialogue 2020', which started on Tuesday and will continue till Thursday (Jan. 14-16).

In addition to delivering a speech to the conference, Foreign Minister Zarif will hold meetings with Indian and other foreign officials on the sidelines of the international gathering.

Zarif also met with Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen on Tuesday discussing the developments surrounding the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The RAISINA Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

MNA/MFA