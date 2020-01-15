India can help reduce tension in PG: FM Zarif

He made the remarks on Wed. in an interview with Indian media and stated, “India can play a decisive role in reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf.”

In its reaction to the recent tensions between Iran and US, India announced, “New Delhi wants speedy reduction of tensions in the Middle east region and India has established direct relations with important countries in the region including Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Qatar, because, India enjoys great interests in the Middle East region.”

70 percent requirement of India to oil is provided through Middle East region. Also, more than 8 million Indian people live in the Persian Gulf littoral states, earning an income worth of $70 billion for India.

Tensions between Iran and US heightened after US assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani in Iraq.

On Friday Jan. 3, IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Fri. Jan. 3 at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Indian Capital New Delhi on Tue. to take part in 4th 'RAISINA Dialogue 2020' in New Delhi which will be held on Jan. 14-16.

‘Raisina Dialogue 2020’ is underway in New Delhi, India which kicked off on Tue. Jan. 14 and will run until Jan. 16 for a period of three days.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi. Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

