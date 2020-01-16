Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, ‘end of US presence in region’: FM Zarif

He made the remarks in an interview with India Today TV on Wed. and added, “in 430 Indian cities, Indian Shia voiced their anger against the US assassination of Iran’s IRGC Quds Commander Gen. Soleimani and held massive funeral processions for him [Gen. Soleimani]. We hope that the dissatisfaction of people of the region from US terrorist act will not lead to non-political consequences. There will surely be political consequences.”

He went on to say that US heinous move in assassination of Gen. Soleimani will mark the end of US presence in the region, adding, “I hope that these developments will be limited to the US exit from the region.”

Islamic Republic of Iran wants reducing tensions in the region, he said, adding, “US did a heinous act which had serious consequences. This move has had consequences for the security of Iraq, because, US has launched a military action in Iraqi land and territory.”

Following the assassination Gen. Soleimani in Iraq on Jan. 3, people and government of this country called for expulsion of US forces from Iraq, Zarif highlighted.

MNA/IRN83635848