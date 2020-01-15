E3’s dispute mechanism may ruin JCPOA: Ryabkov

Possible activation of the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism may ruin the deal, said the Russian official, Interfax reported on Wednesday.

He described E3's decision to launch the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism as politically erroneous, adding that the measure seriously decreases the chance of preserving JCPOA.

The remarks come as France, Britain, and Germany on Tuesday announced their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Reacting to the development, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said “In fact, the European parties are announcing the beginning of process of settlement of disputes and activation of Article 36 of the JCPOA while the article has been referred to by the Islamic Republic of Iran long ago, and no new situation will be created.”

“However, should the Europeans –who have claimed in the statement that they have taken such measure with goodwill and with the purpose of saving the JCPOA- keep to the path of submissiveness to the US or intend to abuse the process of settlement of disputes in the JCPOA Joint Commission instead of trying to honor their commitments and making Iran benefit from the effects of removal of the sanctions in accordance with the Annex II of the JCPOA, they will have to prepare themselves to accept its consequences as well, about which they have been already reminded via appropriate channels,” the spokesman added.

