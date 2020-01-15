IRGC’s strong slap ‘beyond borders of American belief’

He made the remarks in today’s meeting of Expediency Council on Wed. and expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, death of some people in Kerman mishap as well as Ukrainian plane crash which claimed lives of 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Larijani expressed his thanks to people in all walks of life in the funeral procession of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated by US terrorist forces at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3.

Then he pointed to the Ukrainian plane crash which claimed lives of some citizens of the country and added, “the plane crash was really heartbreaking.”

Turning to the vigilance of all people in the current sensitive situation overshadowing the country, he stated, “with undermining the Armed Forces, enemies are lurking to question the deterrence power of the country. Under such circumstances, we should take logical step to foil conspiracies of enemies orchestrated against the country.”

MNA/4826926