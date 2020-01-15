War veterans rally in front of Swiss embassy in Tehran

The demonstrators were holding banners to protest to the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani and support the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Last Friday, US airstrikes assassinated Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), among others, after targeting their vehicles in Baghdad. The assassinations took place under the direction of US President Donald Trump, with the US Department of Defense taking responsibility for the strike.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Soon after the assassination, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Washington was to face a “harsh revenge” for the atrocity.

Early on Wednesday, the IRGC fired volleys of ballistic missiles at the Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq’s Anbar Province, and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, both of which housed US forces.

MNA/FNA13981025000532