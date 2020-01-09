‘Resistance Front’ to become stronger after assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani: MP

If the Islamic Republic of Iran did not give a harsh response to the US for its heinous act committed, politicians of this country would become bolder and assertive in violating the interests of the noble nation of Islamic Iran, Haji Daligani stressed.

He pointed to the harsh response of IRGC’s Aerospace Force to the US terrorist forces in assassinating Gen. Soleimani in Iraq and added, “The US carried out a great damn thing and received a severe slap from the Islamic Republic of Iran but US terrorist forces should pay a heavy price more than a slap.”

Cutting off the presence of US terrorist forces in the region is the final retaliation that awaits the American terrorist forces in the region, member of the parliament highlighted.

Not only Iranian people but also many people in regional countries owe their peace and security to the bravery of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his companions, he said, adding, “martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani will strengthen the Islamic Resistance Front in the region more than before.”

