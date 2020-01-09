  1. Politics
9 January 2020 - 10:08

UK rejects Trump’s request to leave JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The British government once again opposed US President Donald Trump’s request for moving out of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Thu. and reiterated that the landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major power in Austrian capital Vienna in mid-July 2015 is of paramount importance for London in security terms.

In response to the question on UK reaction to the request of US President Donald Trump from remaining parties in JCPOA to exit this international deal, UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, “as we are much concerned about Iran’s reducing its JCPOA commitments in nuclear deal, we still look to JCPOA as an important deal for security of our country.”

“We believe that this important issue will be attained through diplomatic solution in line with safeguarding JCPOA and its advantages on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons,” the UK Foreign Ministry stated.

In his first speech after the Islamic Republic of Iran waged missile attack to US military bases in Iraq in retaliation of assassinating IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, US President Donald Trump claimed that he will never let Iran attain nuclear weapon during his tenure as US president.

After its withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) in 2018, US President Donald Trump strived to convince other countries to join US but all his efforts became futile and reiterated, “it is time that UK, Germany, France, Russia and China should understand this reality that they should move out of JCPOA.”

