China, Russia deputy FMs discuss JCPOA over phone

The two diplomats exchanged in-depth views on the Iran nuclear issue during a telephone conversation on January 6, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The statement adds that both sides stressed it is very important to maintain and implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear issue under the current circumstances.

The two sides called on the parties to the JCPOA to exercise restraint and adhere to resolving differences within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

China and Russia will continue to maintain close strategic coordination and contribute to promoting the political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had previously announced in a statement that "the fact that Iran has abandoned its limitations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not present any threat of nuclear weapons proliferation since Iran has maintained contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency."

The talks between the Chinese and Russian diplomats took place after Iran took the fifth and last step in reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal.

Iran's decision to row back on its nuclear commitments was in response to the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the E3's failure to live up to their own JCPOA commitments which included safeguarding Iran's economic interests against the US sanctions.

While the fifth step has removed all operational limitations for Iran in developing its nuclear program based on its "technical needs", the country’s cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before, according to a statement released by the Iranian government.

According to the statement, "if the sanctions are lifted and Iran starts to benefit from its interests enshrined in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic is ready to return to its commitments."

