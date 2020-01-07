US base in west of Iraq targeted with tens of IRGC missiles

Ayn al Asad is an Iraqi air base that the US forces are stationed there.

According to some sources, the number of missiles fired is 30 and also huge blasts have been heard in Arbil capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Issuing a statement IRGC announced that "Shahid Soleimani Operation" was launched to respond to the US criminal act of assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

IRGC announced further details will be revealed soon.

Following the attack, the White House confirmed the attack and announce that the US will take necessary measures to protect its forces, partners and allies.