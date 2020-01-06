Soleimani’s revenge will not end by just shooting some missiles: Hajizadeh

“Martry Soleimani’s revenge will not end by launching four missiles or targeting a [US] base or even by killing Trump; I mean none of these have the same value as the blood of this martyr,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told reporters on Monday before the start of the funeral ceremony of assassinated Lt. Gen. Soleimani in Tehran.

“The only thing that can compensate the blood of this martyr is the complete destruction of America in the region,” he highlighted.

The remarks come as millions of Iranians have unprecedentedly gathered in Tehran to commemorate their General who was assassinated by US terrorist forces on Friday in Iraq.

Iran has vowed ‘hard revenge’ in ‘due time and right place’ over Washington’s act of terror.

MNA/ 4817899