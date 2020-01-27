“So much for freedom of speech” says Iranian prof. after Facebook removes his page

“My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been disabled. So much for free speech,” Marandi tweeted on Sunday night.

The US-led censorship is not new as Facebook and Instagram removed thousands of posts related to Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani after US terrorist forces assassinated him in an air raid in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

The US-controlled social media even took a step further and in addition to the removal of the posts, removed the entire pages of some users as well.

Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Jan. 5 that Iran will resist the US censorship. "This is a matter of disgrace for the US and we will defy it for sure," he said.

He referred to the million pictures of the Iranian commander shared by Iranian and other Instagram users across the globe and said, "the US thinks that it can stand against this great movement by taking such measures but that is only an illusion."

Even before the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Facebook had been trying to stifle the voice of the Islamic Revolution. For instance, on Dec. 6, 2019, the social media deleted a page, with 100k followers, which was publishing remarks of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Arabic.

MNA