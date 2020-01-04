Video: Iraqi citizens chant anti-US, S Arabia slogans in funeral procession of martyred commanders

The attack comes as US terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Friday, assassinating IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Deputy Commander al-Muhandis. The attack has been widely condemned as a violation of international law and a provocation for war by the United States.
BAGHDAD, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iraqi citizens participating in the funeral processions of bodies in the holy Iraqi city of Kazemein on Sat. chanted slogans “God Is the Great” and “US Is the Great Devil” in condemnation of the US terrorist attack.
