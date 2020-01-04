  1. Video
4 January 2020

Video: Iraqi citizens chant anti-US, S Arabia slogans in funeral procession of martyred commanders

BAGHDAD, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iraqi citizens participating in the funeral processions of bodies in the holy Iraqi city of Kazemein on Sat. chanted slogans “God Is the Great” and “US Is the Great Devil” in condemnation of the US terrorist attack.

The attack comes as US terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Friday, assassinating IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Deputy Commander al-Muhandis. The attack has been widely condemned as a violation of international law and a provocation for war by the United States.

