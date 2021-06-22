Archer Milad Vaziri goes to Tokyo Olympics

Based on the athlete's results in the latest tournaments, Iran Archery Federation has selected him for the Olympics.
The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, will be held between July 23 and August 8.
HJ/5241767
TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian archer Milad Vaziri will be the country's only representative in the field at Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
Based on the athlete's results in the latest tournaments, Iran Archery Federation has selected him for the Olympics.
The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, will be held between July 23 and August 8.
HJ/5241767
Your Comment