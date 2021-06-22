  1. Sports
Archer Milad Vaziri goes to Tokyo Olympics

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian archer Milad Vaziri will be the country's only representative in the field at Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Based on the athlete's results in the latest tournaments, Iran Archery Federation has selected him for the Olympics.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, will be held between July 23 and August 8.

