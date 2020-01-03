Swiss envoy summoned for 2nd time on Fri. evening

FM spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, "Iran conveyed its response to US' message to the Swiss diplomat this evening."

Earlier on the same day, following the US attacks in Baghdad airport which led to the martyrdom of Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Qasem Soleimani this morning, Swiss charge d'affaires to the Islamic Republic of Iran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry to receive an official protest note regarding this morning’s martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

"He was told that Washington's move is a blatant instance of state terrorism and the US regime is responsible for all its consequences," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

As reported later on Friday, Swiss conveyed the message of US to the Islamic Republic of Iran to the US.

The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to give more details on the exchanged message.

MNA/IRN83619264