Soleimani assassination unlawful: UN Special Rapporteur

Following the assassination of Major General Ghasem Soliemani, Agnes Callamard the French human rights expert and Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on her twitter wrote that the targeted killings of Major General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis are most likely unlawful and violate international human rights law.

She noted this assassination is outside the context of active hostilities.

The use of drones or other means for targeted killing is almost never likely to be legal, she added.

IRGC confirmed on Friday that Quds Force commander General Soleimani has been assassinated by US airstrikes on Friday at Baghdad airport. Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump has ordered the attack.

All the officials in Iran, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly condemned the terrorist act, vowing to take revenge on US forces. Three days of public mourning have been announced across the country.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

MNA/