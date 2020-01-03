Hadi al-Ameri appointed as new leader of PMU

Hadi Al-Amiri is the former Iraqi Minister of Transportation and the head of the Badr Organization, which was the military wing of the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council. He is a member of the Iraqi parliament under the United Iraqi Alliance list, which mainly represents religious Shia parties.

This is while the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards' Qods Esmail Qaani to replace its martyred commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday after he was assassinated with Al-Mohandes during US air raid while riding in a different vehicle in Baghdad.

"The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani," said Ahmed al-Assadi, a PMU spokesman.

