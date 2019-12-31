Iran’s envoy to France felicitates New Christian Year to French nation

In his twitter account, he wrote, “the year 2019 came to an end with good and bad news and sometimes hopeful and disappointing news.”

“it is hoped that the year 2020 will herald the positive developments and events for all people around the world.”

“all have learned and know that unipolar and unilateral world can only lead to create a world full of tension and bloodshed.”

On the eve of the New Year, “all of us should make our utmost effort to create a stable world based on friendship, equality and justice.”

Earlier, Ghasemi has served as Iranian ambassador to Ireland, Spain and Italy.

He was introduced as Iran’s ambassador to France in March 2019.

