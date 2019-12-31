  1. Politics
31 December 2019 - 21:34

Pres. Rouhani felicitates New Year to heads of states

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to offer congratulations to the heads of states on the beginning of the Year 2020 and wished a year full of peace and kindness for all people.

In his message, Rouhani has stated, "I hope that in the coming year, world leaders exercise collaboration away from unilateralism, and using thought and action based on justice and freedom, make a year full of peace and kindness for all human beings, and bring about a life full of peace and security and welfare for their nations by overcoming the challenges faced by the humanity.”

At the end of his message, Iranian President has wished a year full of prosperity and felicity for all people around the world.

MNA/President.ir

