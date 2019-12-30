Iran slams ‘US clear act of terrorism’ against Iraq

“The US’ deplorable military aggression against the Iraqi soil and forces is a clear sign of terrorism,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

Mousavi urged the United States to respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and stop its interferences in the country.

Noting that Washington’s claims on the fight against terrorism are nothing but a big lie, Mousavi said, “Such assaults, once again, disproved the US’ claim on fighting the ISIL terrorist group in Iraq.”

“The US has in fact targeted the positions of the forces that have been fighting terrorists and have inflicted severe damages upon them through the past years,” he added.

The spokesman reiterated that such a move shows the US’ undeniable support to terrorism, calling on the American regime to take responsibility for its illegal measures.

He expressed the Islamic Republic’s support to Iraq’s independence and territorial integrity and commiserated with the families of the victims of the heinous attack.

The US forces launched deadly airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah bases, which is part of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), on Sunday night, claiming that the attacks have been in response to alleged attacks targeting US and coalition forces.

According to PMU, the attacks have left at least 25 individuals martyred and another 51 injured. The targeted Kata'ib Hezbollah forces belonged to brigades 45 and 46 of the PMU, according to PMU official Jawad Kazim al-Rabi'awi.

The attack has been widely condemned by different Iraqi figures.

MNA/4811208