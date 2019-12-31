US root cause of tense situation on Iranian nuclear issue: Chinese FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday on bilateral ties, JCPOA, and regional and international developments, according to the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“Important changes are taking place on the Iranian nuclear issue; the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is facing serious challenges,” said Wang Yi, adding, “The fact that the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, abandoned its international obligations, and putting extreme pressure on Iran is the root cause of the tense situation on Iranian nuclear issue at present.”

“The JCPOA was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and was an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy. To safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the JCPOA is to safeguard multilateralism and international law, and to safeguard the basic norms of international relations,” Chinese FM stressed.

He went on to say, “China supports all constructive efforts that help ease the tension and safeguard the JCPOA. It is hoped that the JCPOA participants should adhere to the right direction, resist external pressure, manage existing differences through negotiation and dialogue, and continue to maintain and implement the JCPOA.”

“China will firmly defend international fairness and justice and oppose any unilateralism and bullying. We will strive to promote a political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue,” he noted.

Welcoming Zarif’s presence in Beijing, Wang Yi said, “Today is the last day of 2019. I welcome you to visit China for the fourth time this year. I am willing to review China-Iran relations with you, implement the consensus of the heads of state of the two countries, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation, promote China-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for greater development, and enter the New Year full of expectations together.”

Zarif spoke positively and thanked China for its important efforts to safeguard the JCPOA. He gave a briefing on Iran's consultations with Russia and Europe on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Zarif said that Iran is willing to maintain close communications with China, adhere to multilateralism, oppose unilateralism, earnestly safeguard the JCPOA, as well as defend Iran's legitimate rights and interests.

