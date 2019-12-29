Armed Forces to give harsh response to enemies’ miscalculated measures

Making the remarks on the occasion of the 10th annual ceremony of Dey 9 Epic (Dec. 30, 2009), he added that Iran’s Armed Forces, under the Leadership of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and in cooperation with intelligence services, will not let enemies including the US, Israel regime and their regional allies look for adventures.

In early December, in a reaction to the recent remarks of the FM of the Israeli regime, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the Islamic Republic will give harsh answer to any aggression or foolish measure by the enemies.

IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami has also warned that enemies will receive a harsh response if they adopt any mischievous act against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dey 9 Epic, marks massive rallies that were held on the 9th day of Iranian month of Dey (equivalent to Dec. 30, 2009) in support of the Iranian Establishment to put an end to months of foreign-sponsored unrest in 2009.

MNA/4810263