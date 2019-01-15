Armed Forces always ready to face enemies: Mousavi

When faced with enemies such as the US and Israeli regime, Armed Forces try to defeat them, "so they are always ready and know that enemy may attack any time,” he said Monday at a conference in Tehran.

The Iranian people can achieve whatever they want regarding the country's potentials, said the commander, adding that the nation will again defeat enemies in the economic war, just like Iran's victories during Sacred Defense years.

He went on to say that Iranian Armed-Forces cannot tolerate using equipment made by other countries and hence they are putting all-out effort to attain self-sufficiency.

MAH/IRN83170963