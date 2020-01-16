If US mischief continues, it will receive a tougher response

Bagheri made the remarks on Thu. in a phone conversation with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

In this phone talk, Turkish defense minister condoled the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force Gen. Soleimani to the Iranian government, people and armed forces.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar pointed to the friendly and amicable ties between the two countries and said, “following the US assassination of Gen. Soleimani and his companions in Iraq, the region was overshadowed with very sensitive situation that can be extremely worrying.”

Preserving peace and stability is the interest of all regional countries, he said, adding, “we must work together to maintain stability and should not allow terrorists to take advantage of the opportunity of rising tension in the region.”

For his part, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said, “the US assassination of Gen. Soleimani was a cowardly, inhuman and immoral act, contrary to all international and legal criteria.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is not interested in developing tensions but it will response strongly to any irrational and aggressive moves of enemies, he said and added, “it is hoped that the root of all irregularities and conflicts will be removed with the US exit from the region.”

MNA/4827358