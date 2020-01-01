Enemies not taking lesson from their defeats: IRGC cmdr

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, “we will defeat enemies of the country so much to accept that they cannot overcome us,” he said on Wednesday in a local event in Mahshahr, Khuzestan province.

“The flag raised by the Islamic Republic of Iran will never fall and this way will go ahead forever,” he added.

In the current situation, enemies of the country are getting weak and sustain severe defeats, Salami stressed.

He pointed to the unique and key role of martyrs in the establishment of peace and security in the country and said, “the country owes its peace and stability to the martyrs during eight years of Sacred defense. The fate of the country will change in the absence of resistance."

MNA/4813848