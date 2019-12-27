Yemeni forces attack Saudi Arabia’s Najran base

The spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said Friday the missile was a Badr P-1 which hit Bir Askar camp in Saudi Arabia’s Najran, Press TV reported.

The missile has killed and injured tens of Saudi military personnel, General Saree announced.

The top general said the Friday attack was in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes against the innocent people of Yemen.

The retaliation came after a Saudi airstrike on a popular market in Yemen’s mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada Tuesday, in the third deadly assault on the same location in just over a month.

The UN on Thursday strongly condemned the Saudi attack on al-Raqou market in the Monabbih district of the province, which claimed the lives of 17 civilians, including 12 Ethiopian migrants.

“The attacks on al-Raqou market raise deeply troubling questions about the commitment of the parties to the conflict to uphold international humanitarian law,” Lise Grande, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, said.

“Every attack of this kind is a gross violation,” she added.

Back on November 22, a Saudi airstrike on al-Raqou market killed 10 civilians, again including Ethiopian nationals.

At least another 10 civilians were killed and 22 wounded in a second such incident just days later, according to the United Nations.

