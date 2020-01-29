Large-scale attack on Yemen’s Sana’a repelled: Yahya Saree

While describing the successful operation of Yemeni forces 'Firm Structure', he spoke on the Yemeni drone and missile attacks against Jizan of Saudi Arabia, al-Meysareh reported.

For thus purpose, Yemeni Armed Forces issued an statement which was read by Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree as reported by Alahed news:

With God’s support, the Yemeni Armed Forces confronted a major hostile activity that was targeting the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa.

The Yemeni forces launched a counterattack in which they liberated all regions of Nihm, and inflicted heavy losses among the enemy’s personnel and equipment.

Our forces continued making gains as the enemy’s forces were collapsing, until they reached western Ma’rib and liberated directorates inside the Provinces of Ma’rib and al-Jawf.

The operation dubbed “Firm Structure” led to the liberation of a total area of more than 25002 kilometers.

Thousands of the enemy’s forces were either killed, injured or detained in the course of the operation.

The enemy’s forces, composed of 17 military brigades and 20 battalions in Nihm District were forced to leave, and all of their ordnance have been seized.

Two brigades of the so-called “Third Region” centered in Sarwah Directorate in Ma’rib were forced to withdraw, as well as three brigades in the so-called “Sixth Region” centered in al-Jawf.

The Yemeni Armed Forces allowed hundreds of the enemy’s forces to flee in implementation of the leadership’s instructions and to save the blood of those who decided to flee the battlefield.

The Yemeni Armed Forces highly appreciate the responsible role of the residents of Nihm, Ma’rib and al-Jawf, and their free tribes who cooperated to expel the invaders and occupiers.

The Yemeni Armed Forces hail urges all the honorable and free dear Yemenis to fulfill their national and religious duty during this historic phase."

In response to the aggression’s aerial escalation, the statement added, the Yemeni Rocketry Force and the Propelled Air Force carried out qualitative operations in which the Aramco Company in Jizan and Abha airports were targeted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces vow to continue their duties to liberate the entire lands of the Yemeni Republic until achieving the independence.

Our forces are not in a battle with the honorable nationals, they are rather defending the country from foreign aggression, its occupation forces and those who betrayed the nation to support them.

The statement further urged all those who got involved in betraying the nation to return back to their country where there is room for all its sons, adding that their hands are open to all of them.

More details will be published regarding the Operation “Firm Structure” in the coming days, the statement noted.

Separately, the Yemeni Armed Forces stress their support of the Palestinian people in the face of the US-‘Israeli’ conspiracy, in reference to the so-called ‘Deal of the Century.’

MNA/PR