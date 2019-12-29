Saudi-led coalition continues detainment of 10 Yemeni ships carrying fuel, food

Nine ships carry some 240,000 tons of fuel and one of them is carrying flour, he told the Arabic language al-Masirah television network, adding that the detainment comes as all the ships have already obtained the required permits. He said that the aggression forces are preventing the ships from entering the key port of Hudaydah.

He pointed out that these ships have been in detention since the beginning of last November, and the first vessel has been held for 51 days.

He held the aggression forces and the United Nations responsible for the repeated violations of the Sweden agreement.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

MNA/PR