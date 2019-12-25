  1. Economy
Iran exports 27,000 tons of egg to PG littoral states in 9 months: official

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Head of Iran Veterinary Medicine Organization (IVMO) Alireza Rafieipour said that Iran exported 27,000 tons of eggs to the Persian Gulf littoral states and neighboring countries in the nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22).

He made the remarks on Wed. and pointed to the National Plan of Promoting Health and Quality of Egg and added, “the National Plan on Promoting Health and Quality of Egg was implemented in 2003 and presently, 130 egg packaging companies have participated in this national plan.”

The ministries of Industry, Mine and Trade, Health and Medical Education and Veterinary Medicine Organization along with pertinent trade unions are responsible for launching this national plan, he stressed.

