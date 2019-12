He made the remarks on Sat. and added, “1,003,757 tons of products were exported from customs offices of this province in the same period.”

He went on to say that 888,177 tons of goods, valued at $842,606,160, were imported into this province from March 21 to Dec. 22, showing a 78 and 25 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

