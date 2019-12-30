Date production volume at 20% growth this year

He pointed to the increase in rainfalls and suitable weather conditions as the main reasons behind the growth in date production in the country.

Reduced production of date caused by droughts and sudden change of exchange rate have been cited as the main reasons behind the considerable price hike of date last year (ended March 20, 2019), he added.

Banning the export of date and interfering in pricing date by the government in the past year hampered the export of this product, he stated.

He went on to add that Iranian date is presently exported to India, Southeast Asian countries, Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) member states, Eurasian countries, Russia and Europe.

Date is mainly produced in six provinces of the country including Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr and Far, Farrokhi added.

Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Algeria, Iraq, Sudan, Oman and Libya are major date producers in the world, he added.

