Iran wins two medals at World Alysh C’ships

In 70kg category of men’s alysh, Mohammad Nabizaden of Iran received the silver after suffering a 5-8 defeat against Kyrgyzstan’s Seksenbaev Eldiiar in the final match.

Iran’s Rouhollah Nematian won the bronze medal of 60kg men’s alysh while the gold and silver went to Kyrgyzstan’s Abdurasulov Marlen and Sharavnyambuu Ulziibat of Mongolia respectively.

Pouria Ramazani will also compete for the gold medal of +100kg category of men’s alysh on Monday.

The 2019 Wrestling UWW Alysh & Kazak Kuresi World Championships kicked off in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on Dec. 20 and will run through Dec. 23.

