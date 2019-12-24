Larijani hails female alysh wrestlers on winning world title

Larijani congratulated the team and the Iranian nation on this victory, hoping that such achievements would continue in the future.

Iranian women’s team of alysh claimed the title of the 2019 world championships on Monday, gaining one gold, one silver and one bronze medal, and a total of 93 points.

This is the first time that Iran claims the title of the event. The Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan ranked next with 89 and 63 points respectively.

The event was held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan under the official name of ‘Belt Wrestling World Championships’ where wrestlers competed in two disciplines of alysh and Kazakh Kuresi from Dec. 20 to 23.

