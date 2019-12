The United World Wrestling announced the news via posting a video of Goleij in its official Instagram account on Friday.

Goleij won his second U23 gold medal in 2019 after beating 2017 Junior World champion Shamil Musaev of Russia in the final of 97kg in U23 World Wrestling Championships in Hungary.

Also, Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili has been named United World Wrestling’s Cadet Freestyle Wrestler of the Year 2019 after winning back-to-back world titles.

