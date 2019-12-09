Two medals for Iran at Alans wrestling tournament

In the 92kg category, Mohammadjavad Ebrahimi received the silver after a controversial defeat against Magomed Kurbanov of Russia in the final match. Referees gave the Russian wrestlers two points in the dying moments of the match after having a video check while both Ebrahimi and Iran’s coach had serious protests at the decision.

One bronze was also seized by Iran’s Amirhossein Zare in 125kg. He defeated the world bronze medalist Nick Gwiazdowski of USA in the bronze contest.

The competition was held in Vladikavkaz, Russia from Dec. 5 to 8 with wrestlers from 25 countries in attendance. Iran had dispatched six wrestlers to the event.

