  1. Sports
9 December 2019 - 09:22

Two medals for Iran at Alans wrestling tournament

Two medals for Iran at Alans wrestling tournament

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestlers snatched two medals in the 2019 edition of Alans International Tournament in Russia.

In the 92kg category, Mohammadjavad Ebrahimi received the silver after a controversial defeat against Magomed Kurbanov of Russia in the final match. Referees gave the Russian wrestlers two points in the dying moments of the match after having a video check while both Ebrahimi and Iran’s coach had serious protests at the decision.

One bronze was also seized by Iran’s Amirhossein Zare in 125kg. He defeated the world bronze medalist Nick Gwiazdowski of USA in the bronze contest.

The competition was held in Vladikavkaz, Russia from Dec. 5 to 8 with wrestlers from 25 countries in attendance. Iran had dispatched six wrestlers to the event.

MAH/4792578

News Code 153190

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News