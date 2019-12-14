39% rise in confiscation of illicit drugs in Kermanshah Prov.

Anti-Narcotics Police Chief of Kermanshah Province Colonel Alireza Daliri made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the confiscation of illicit drugs in the province has witnessed a 39% growth in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

A total of 4,900 smugglers and culprits have been arrested in various operations in the province which indicates a 3% increase compared to the corresponding period last year, he added.

According to the police chief, 105 kilograms of opium have been confiscated by police forces of Kermanshah in collaboration with Alborz and Lorestan provinces during the last two days.

In this regard, one smuggler has been arrested and a vehicle seized, he said.

