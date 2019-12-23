'Diapason' goes to Pune filmfest. in India

The feature is about Rana, a 50-year-old single mother, happily living with her daughter Hoda, who is a high school senior set to enter college. On Hoda’s 18th birthday, Rana’s world collapses, but the laws and customs that she faces after the tragedy are even harsher.

Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) aims to give film lovers in the Indian city access to global cinema and spark a cultural exchange, according to the event's organizers. Every edition of PIFF has a unique contemporary theme. Through categories like World Competition, Marathi Competition, Global Cinema, Country Focus and Retrospective, the festival brings forth quality films from various countries and cultures.

The 18th edition of Pune International Film Festival will be held from 9th-16th January 2020 in Pune, India.

