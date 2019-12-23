'Amir' goes to two South Asian film festivals

Now in his thirties, Amir is beleaguered by other peoples’ problems. His friend Ali’s ex-wife and son have gone missing, his sister is desperately trying to break away from the family, and his parents are trying to keep the family together. 'Amir' is about a generation whose private lives are determined more by the rules of society than by their own will.

Eghlima's feature will be taking part at the 18th edition of Pune International Film Festival in India, slated for 9th-16th January 2020.

It will also take part at the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival, scheduled for 11 to 19 January 2020 in Bangladesh.

The film had previously won the Best Debut Director’s Film award at All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) in 2018.

MS/