18 January 2020 - 11:58

Iran unveils Airbus 320 flight simulator

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled “domestically-manufacturing” Airbus 320 flight simulator on Sat. in the presence of Vice-President for the Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

Manufacturing of Airbus 320 flight simulator was indigenized by one of the Pilot Training Centers in the country.

Direct and lateral costs needed for training pilots have decreased at least to one tenth using this flight simulator which its quality and capabilities are similar to the foreign ones.

In addition, capital flight is prevented as a result of this flight simulator.

Airbus 302 simulator was unveiled by the Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

