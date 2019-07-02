US sanctions will bear no fruition

He made the remarks Monday on the 31st anniversary of US downing of Iranian passenger plane which was heading from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai and added, “US officials think that they can topple and overthrow the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran through the imposition of sanctions, so that their dream will never come true and nothing will happen.”

Despite US sanctions, people of the country will continue the path of development and progress more than ever, the roads minister stated.

The Iran Air Flight 655 was an Airbus A300B2 civilian aircraft flying in Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai, carrying 274 passengers and 16 crew members on July 3, 1988, when a US Navy guided-missile cruiser, USS Vincennes, fired missiles at it, killing all the 290 onboard.

MA/4655772