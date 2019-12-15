Over 1 ton of illicit drugs busted in SE Iran

Police Deputy Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Sunday that some 1,897 kilograms of opium were confiscated during clashes between the police forces and smugglers attempting to smuggle the drugs into Iranshahr County.

Two vehicles were seized along with a number of different weapons, he added.

Unfortunately, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, Taheri said.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

MNA/IRN 83594644