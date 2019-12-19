  1. Politics
19 December 2019 - 17:45

FM Zarif hails meetings in Kuala Lumpur summit

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described bilateral and multilateral meetings held in Kuala Lumpur summit as ‘excellent’.

“Excellent bilateral & multilateral meetings with friends at #KLSummit2019,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

“Initiatives on good governance, inclusive dialogue, media, digital economy, tech r&d, innovation fund, trade & barter, alternative finance & unified cryptocurrency,” he wrote, adding, “Moving forward on inclusive synergy.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is participating at the Kuala Lumpur summit in the Malaysian capital. Rouhani has attended several gatherings while also holding separate meetings with heads of other countries such as Malaysia, Qatar, and Turkey.

Rouhani is slated to depart for Tokyo on Friday.

