FM Zarif hails meetings in Kuala Lumpur summit

“Excellent bilateral & multilateral meetings with friends at #KLSummit2019,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

“Initiatives on good governance, inclusive dialogue, media, digital economy, tech r&d, innovation fund, trade & barter, alternative finance & unified cryptocurrency,” he wrote, adding, “Moving forward on inclusive synergy.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is participating at the Kuala Lumpur summit in the Malaysian capital. Rouhani has attended several gatherings while also holding separate meetings with heads of other countries such as Malaysia, Qatar, and Turkey.

Rouhani is slated to depart for Tokyo on Friday.

