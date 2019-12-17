Over 50 firms to invest in IKAC's development plans

Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th International Exhibition of Transportation, Logistics and Related Industries at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla on Monday, Rostami said, “There are many investment opportunities in IKAC for local and international companies due to its closeness to the capital city and access to IKAC surrounding areas.”

“This year, we succeeded in gaining number transit by the Islamic Republic of Iran for import and export,” he added.

"As a result, transits through FTZ at IKAC will experience a boost in the near future," Rostami noted.

He described the ongoing exhibition as a great opportunity to better introduce the potentials of domestic experts to the investors.

Some 312 domestic companies along with 15 foreign firms are showcasing their products in the exhibition which will end today.

Logistics and smart transportation, energy management, and the increase of the level of transportation services in the aviation, maritime and rail sectors are among the objectives of the Logitrans Expo 2019.

MNA/PR